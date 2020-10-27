A building improvements survey sent to Jefferson County registered voters by the Jefferson High School Board of Trustees will not be counted due to mailing error. The mistake, which caused some households to receive several copies of the survey, was due to a misunderstanding by the printing company, Action Print in Helena, according to the Trustees.
The cost of the surveys and all billing to the school for the botched surveys will be rectified, according to the Trustees during the Oct. 20 meeting when the mistake was revealed.
“We misinterpreted that the list had been ‘de-duped’ … we thought we were already dealing with a single-address final list,” said Steve Davison, owner and corporate manager of Action Print.
It was a misunderstanding of the list and the instructions, meaning the list sent by the school did not remove duplicate addresses prior to giving the list to Action Print, said Davison.
The returned surveys were not opened and the Trustees decided not to count them as they could not trust it to accurately reflect the community.
The surveys were sent to all registered voters to gauge public support for three plans regarding the future of JHS. Community members were asked to select one of four options: that the District spend an estimated $22-25 million to build a new campus in the northern part of the district; spend an estimated $13-15 million for remedying the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) issues at the existing Boulder campus, as well as examining the current facility; spend an estimated $4-7 million for completing the necessary ADA improvement, but not expanding the existing facility; and, finally, “I do not support a tax increase for building improvements or new facilities.”
Tax burdens on individual households were also listed in the survey, and ranged from $32.50 a month for the new high school to $7 a month for fixing the ADA issues. All tax estimates were based on a 20-year bond.
The Trustees hired SMA Architects to conduct two surveys, a Jefferson High School Community and Demographic Survey in 2019, followed by the “Jefferson High School Building Conditions Assessment earlier this year. The survey was based on the recommendations presented in both of the SMA Architects’ studies.
Surveys were color-coded by area, and one person attending the Zoom meeting viewed this choice as a way to divide the different communities. The Board clarified this was color-coded by each feeder elementary school district rather than asking for it to be checked. It just made it one less question on the survey … It was simply a way to assist in gauging what kind of response the Board got from the specific districts.
Another survey will not be sent out to the public until after the winter holidays, but the Board plans to work with Action Printing to send out a mailer explaining that no responses will be counted at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.