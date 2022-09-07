For the third time in eight years, Jefferson High School won the NorthWestern Energy Academic Excellence Award, scoring the highest grade point average for all Class B schools in Montana.
Initiated in 1988, this Montana High School Association Program determines winners “by averaging the grades earned by students who took part in athletic, music and/or speech/drama programs offered by that school during the 2021-2022 school year,” according to an MHSA news release.
JHS took first in Class B with a GPA average of 3.634 out of 143 participants. Huntley Project took second place with 3.613 out of 117 participants.
“I am so proud of our student-athletes and coaches,” said JHS Principal Mike Moodry. “The focus on being students first is a priority of our activities program. Kudos to our athletes and coaches on their commitment to being the best student athletes in the state.”
Moodry said it makes it even more meaningful to see this kind of success on such a consistent basis.
“It just shows the overall commitment to the all-around success of our students, whether it be faculty, staff, coaches, parents, the board or the community,” said Moodry. “When the adults involved with the school put students first, we experience success. This is a common theme for any successful organization.”
JHS Superintendent Erik Wilkerson also expressed his enthusiasm for such an accolade, and he hopes to do his part to keep the positive momentum going.
“As the new superintendent, it’s incredible to join a great team of teachers, students, and parents that value academic excellence with their athletics/ activities,” he said.
Schools that earned the top GPA averages in their respective classifications include Billings Senior (Class AA), Billings Central (Class A) and Grass Range (Class C). Awards will be presented during the 2021-2022 school year.
