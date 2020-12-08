With a mix of old and new technologies, the Jefferson High School drama and music departments plan to soldier on with Christmas performances despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.
And both departments have created backup plans just in case the COVID-19 situation takes a turn for the worse.
After all, the shows must go on.
The drama department plans to present “It’s a Wonderful Life,” but as an old-fashioned radio play rather than a full onstage performance, according to drama teacher Mike Hesford.
It will be just as it was in the 1940s, he said.
The plan is to broadcast it on
Jefferson County radio on Dec. 20, 24, 25 and 31 at 6 p.m. and on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. The FM stations can be found at 105.9 (Boulder), 98.3 (Basin), 103.7 (Elk Park), 100.3 (Jefferson City) and 105.9 (Montana City) and at www.elkhornmountainsradio.com.
However, none of the performances will be live, as Hesford had originally hoped for.
“Due to quarantining-we’ll have to pre-record everything to be on the safe side,” he said.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” is a 1946 Christmas film, which starred James Stewart as George Bailey, who planned to commit suicide on Christmas Eve, but his guardian angel intervened.
The radio play is “pretty spot on” to the movie version, said Hesford.
Senior Miles Dodge will play Bailey, sophomore Aliza Hayes will be Mary Hatch, senior David Spencer is Mr. Potter and the rest of the cast will be played by the advanced drama students, said Hesford.
Stage manager Saraliba Auch, and stage techs Josh and Hayden Smerkerk are creating the sound effects, such as doors opening and closing and breaking glass. For sounds that the team cannot make, they can obtain online, he said.
Hesford said the pandemic has really set the drama department back, since it usually puts on five stage productions a year. He feels bad for the upper class students, as they have traditionally “taken control of the stage … but there’s not a stage to take control of,” he said.
Instead, the classes are working on material with a smaller cast, and when remote, they focus on monologues, duets, honing acting skills, how to read plays and the history of the theater, said Hesford.
“The kids are staying positive, but the upperclassmen know what they’re missing,” he said, adding that they’ve seen their older brothers and sisters perform on stage in the past.
JHS is known for its active theater program.
“For me it’s not the end of the world, but for them my heart breaks,” said Hesford.
Christmas concert
The band and choir are working on a Christmas concert, with plans to live stream it on Dec. 22, 7 p.m. on the school’s Youtube channel, according to band director Matt Bowman.
Band students are equipped with special masks that can be worn while performing.
The plan is to have the concert in the south gym, and depending on case counts in the county, allow parents to attend but ask all others to watch online, said Bowman.
However, that depends on the progression of the pandemic and Bowman is working with the Jefferson County Public Health Department to keep track of those numbers.
Bowman said the concert will last about 40 minutes to an hour and include traditional Christmas music, as well as variations of those.
Like drama, band and choir depend upon being able to perform and the goal is to do that, whether the audience is physically present or not this Christmas, said Bowman.
“Hopefully people enjoy it. The kids worked as hard as they could with the circumstances they had,” he said.
