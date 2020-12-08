The month of November has ended and the school year continues to advance quickly. Currently, JHS is in the middle of the 2nd quarter. This past month has brought about a number of events. I am continually impressed with what has occurred in the JHS school district during these unprecedented times.
The recent Veteran’s Day ceremony took place with a handful of attendees and was also broadcast to watch. This is an annual celebration to honor those members of our community who served our country in military service. It is a small sacrifice on our behalf for the sacrifices of these men and women. It was well received. A big thanks goes out to school staff, veterans, and community members who helped put together the ceremony.
The JHS drama department is working on their first play of the year. The department plans to put on an old-fashioned radio play of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and broadcast the performance on Jefferson County radio later this month and on Jan. 1.
The number of students involved is impressive and the sharing of their talents is great to witness. Expect additional shows in the near future.
Other recent events involving students include the recent distribution of FCS Thanksgiving baskets. The FCS classes were able to provide food supplies for 21 complete dinners for families in need. Students continue to get involved in these activities through volunteerism and club expectations. Thanks to all students and staff who participated in this worthy cause.
I want to again commend the maintenance and custodial staff for their efforts in keeping the facilities in great shape and clean. The school facilities require extra efforts outside of their daily cleaning schedules to address current COVID-19 protocols. Keven Burton, Kyle Lyon, and Will Colletti continue to go above and beyond to help in any way. Their efforts do not go unnoticed.
This week, winter sports will begin practice. This includes boys and girls basketball, wrestling, cheerleading, and speech and drama. The first athletic competition is scheduled for Jan. 2. Speech and debate has already begun and all completion will be completed remotely.
Again, thanks for the support of the Jefferson High School community and area patrons. Your support does not go unnoticed.
Go Panthers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.