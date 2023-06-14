Leighton LaFromboise, a rising junior at Jefferson High School, is now Montana High School Rodeo Association State Bareback Average and Year End Champion. He currently leads the state in points for the year with 170 in the bareback riding event. Hayden Reed of Clancy is in third place in bareback with 55 points. David Wagner of Whitehall is in first in junior rodeo chute dogging, 179 points, first in rifle shoot, 92, Maysa LaFromboise is fourth in ribbon roping, 147 points, Raegant Taylor of Clancy is eighth in barrels, 132.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.