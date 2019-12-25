The Boulder Kiwanis Club awarded $500 scholarships to, from left, Bryce Harrington, Dalton Rykal and Callie Warfle based on their community service participation and academic achievement and following their successful completion of their first semester of college with excellent grades. The three were presented their awards at a breakfast at the Elkhorn Cafe Dec. 21.
