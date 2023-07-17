Nugget.jpg

Nugget, this year’s raffled rocking horse, was donated by Tom Salvagni. (Photo courtesy of Michele Franich)

efferson Valley Fine Art exhibit promises a wonderful array of fine art at this Frontier Days celebration, July 28 and 29. Saturday, July 29, Rex Davis and Ed Merritt will be playing live music, starting at 11:00 a.m. Come in and do some toe-tapping while you enjoy this year’s exhibit, “Paintings in the Large.” 

