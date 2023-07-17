efferson Valley Fine Art exhibit promises a wonderful array of fine art at this Frontier Days celebration, July 28 and 29. Saturday, July 29, Rex Davis and Ed Merritt will be playing live music, starting at 11:00 a.m. Come in and do some toe-tapping while you enjoy this year’s exhibit, “Paintings in the Large.”
This year’s exhibit features Painters in the Potting Shed as a response to a challenge presented to them in January. Artists include Andrea Mulligan, Dawn Huckaba, Janet Chapman, Jean Fastenow, Kathleen Davis, Michele Franich and Patsy Jensen. Frames for these paintings were provided by Ginny Fetters.
We will also have another refurbished Wonder Horse for raffle this year. This is the third rocking horse we’ve raffled. Tickets will be sold during this event, and the drawing will be held during the Whitehall Christmas Stroll.
This year’s rocking horse was donated by Tom Salvagni. He has fond memories of riding it as a child and looks forward to his horse bringing fun to another child. It was refurbished by PIPS.
Be sure to come in to the Borden’s Conference Room, Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and take a break from the heat to experience the talent that surrounds our area. Admission is free!
