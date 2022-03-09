This spring the Jefferson High School Thespians are getting ready to break free with their production of High School Musical.
The musical, adapted from a Disney Channel movie through special arrangement from Music Theater International, follows the ups and downs of high school students who are trying to break free from stereotypes. And that is what the Jefferson High School Thespians are planning on doing, too. This is the first musical the thespians have performed since their adaptation of Into the Woods six years ago, and producing a musical is no small feat. The students have spent many hours within their school days, rehearsals after school and rehearsals on weekends getting ready for the show, all while working around other school activities and doing their best to work with everyone involved.
The production will showcase a variety of actors, with sophomore Jack Johnson and senior Ellen McLean as leads Troy Bolton (an aspiring basketball star) and Gabriella Montez (a young Einstein) respectively.
Johnson said that “it has been a really fun process, with lots of jobs for everyone, and opportunities to work with some really great people.” This is Johnson’s first time as a lead, and he said that “it has been a lot of pressure, but it's a good type of pressure that has helped build my confidence.” He said that he has spent many hours just listening to the soundtrack on his own, and with the whole group getting ready for the show.
McLean said that even though this is only her first year of drama, “being a part of the play has allowed me to make a lot of new friends.” McLean, who is also directing the production’s choreography, said that the dual roles added a new pressure because she feels as though “not only do I have to bring it as a lead, everyone else has to bring it with my choreography.”
The musical has opened up opportunities for more students than only those who are enrolled in the drama class, allowing students to be involved in set building, dancing, costume design and other behind-the-scenes roles. Such is the case for Jefferson High senior Isabel Gilbert, who will be getting on stage for the first time in the musical as Martha Cox (a music loving and studious character). She said that “this musical has definitely made me more confident and has given me another outlet to express myself.”
Behind the scenes, a whole other production is taking place—one filled with hair, makeup and dozens of outfits. Clare Ronayne, a sophomore at Jefferson who has been steadily prepping costumes, said that “it’s been challenging to get what I’m envisioning in my head to become a reality and keep it organized, but the people have been good to work with because as long as you’re nice to them, they’re nice to you.”
Aliza Hays, a junior who is working mostly with hair and makeup, said that her role is not quite as big until the week before and immediately before the shows, but that she has been able to be involved wherever she can be. For Sara Auch, a Jefferson High senior, helping put on a musical is something completely new.
“I have never been a part of a play with such a large cast, and at first it was very intimidating” to consider everything that needed to be done, such as costumes and getting people organized, she said. “As things get closer, everything is starting to fall into place, and I can really see it all coming together.”
Auch added that “it has involved a lot of work and even though it has been really stressful, we’ve had a great cast with everyone putting in effort, and I know it will all pay off.”
Jefferson High School Thespians will perform High School Musical March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m., and March 19 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
