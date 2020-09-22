By TIM NORBECK
Superintendent
The first month of the school year has been busy as the high school navigates a new schedule and protocols needed to meet COVID-19 requirements. The school year has begun with 293 students, another increase of students from last year, with the official count being calculated the first week of October. Training and professional development opportunities will be at the forefront as the District begins its third year of the Literacy Grant. New efforts will be made to get students back on track after missing a few months last spring due to remote learning.
The school year has also started providing assistance for success by implementing the Every Panther Succeeds program. The intent of the program is to provide interventions to help meet the needs of students so they stay on track and meet the requirements to be academically successful. Intervention teams will be used to identify students and build a plan meeting the needs of each student.
Recently, JHS concluded homecoming week. The schedule included a pep rally held on the football field. The band walked through the halls and played the school song, and royalty were honored at the Thursday night volleyball game and Friday night football game. The seniors also did a great job of painting the “J” along with themselves and others. Although not a traditional homecoming week, JHS showed great school spirit throughout the week.
The district purchased a new CNC computerized cutter for the wood shop, and is waiting for its arrival. This equipment is state-of-the-art and will provide opportunities for both students and curriculum. I look forward to seeing the talents of our students and staff with this equipment.
The fall sports season is moving along with JHS students competing in football, volleyball, cross country and cheerleading. The students continue to work through all the protocols to keep competition occurring.
I do want to give a shout out to the JHS staff and students for their resiliency as the school year progresses. It has been a team effort to adjust academically, follow the guidelines developed for safety and work as a team. The ability to continue this process requires teamwork. The custodial staff continues to amaze me in their efforts to meet the needs of all. The staff has shown great flexibility in adapting to new teaching schedules, room assignments, and other assigned roles.
The front office and district office staff have continued to work diligently to keep the process moving efficiently and provide additional support in other areas. I appreciate the efforts of all involved and the support of our patrons as we move through the school year.
