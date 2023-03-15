On March 16, 17, and 18, the Jefferson High School Thespians are taking the stage with Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Clara Genger, a junior, said that a musical is an opportunity for everything you always dreamed about when you were little to come to life. And that’s just what the performers plan to do – bring it all to life.
Jefferson High School presents "The Little Mermaid"
Quinne Shultz
Reporter
