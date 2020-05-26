Seniorsp.jpg

The Class of 2020 posed for this photo at the beginning of the school year so not all graduates may be included. A class photo was not taken later in the year due to the pandemic and school closures. 

Jefferson High School will host an in-person graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 31, 1 p.m. on the football field. The event is limited to the graduates and their guests due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. A parade will follow, beginning 10 minutes after the last graduate walks across the stage. The line-up will begin at the corner of Main Street and 4th Avenue. The procession will follow the homecoming parade route. Spectators are encouraged to stay in their cars and honk for the graduates as they proceed north on Main Street.

The graduates

Laurynn Armstrong

Daniel Atkinson

Hadassah Auch

Jayzick Beaupre

Jadyn Bellander 

Jonathan Billman-Smith

Kirsten Bowers 

Sidney Bulkley

Samantha Camp

Joe Campagna 

Ethan Cottrill

Brailynn DeMers 

Talon DeMers 

Faith Dobbins 

Dakota Dorn

Emillee Driear

Tyler Dryer 

Mykayla Edminston

Millie Elbert

Jessica Finstad

Xandrea Geer

Henry Goehring 

Tielyr Gordon

Emma Grange 

Coen Guisti

Pe Gumm

Kaylee Hecht 

Andy Johnson

Grace Jones

Ardaya Kemner 

Megan Knickerbocker

Alexis Kresge 

Kendra Lay

Clayton Leonard

Mariah Maichel

Quinn Mann

Kylie Marks 

Christina Marple 

Vanessa Marple 

Carter McCauley 

Alex Merritt

Michael Mitchell

NathanJames

Ryan Nelson

Derek Nygaard

Cole Oie

Gracianna Olds 

Kenneth Osborn

Ashton Oxarart

Santana Page 

Haley Pesta 

Taylor Peterson

Keaton Pettis

Carson Pettis

Kati Preskar 

Taylor Quackenbush

Eli Reed

JP Robson

Will Robson

Emme Rosenbaum 

Reece Roudebush

Delanie Sand 

Alex Sedlock

Taysen Skolrud

Ethan Smartnick

Casey  St Clair 

Cody St Clair 

Avery Stiles 

Stone Kelli

Jared Sullivan

Abby Supalla

Austin Thackery

Alala Weathers

Josiah Williams

Kaitlyn Workman

Jaxson Yanzick

