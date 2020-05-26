Jefferson High School will host an in-person graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 31, 1 p.m. on the football field. The event is limited to the graduates and their guests due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. A parade will follow, beginning 10 minutes after the last graduate walks across the stage. The line-up will begin at the corner of Main Street and 4th Avenue. The procession will follow the homecoming parade route. Spectators are encouraged to stay in their cars and honk for the graduates as they proceed north on Main Street.
The graduates
Laurynn Armstrong
Daniel Atkinson
Hadassah Auch
Jayzick Beaupre
Jadyn Bellander
Jonathan Billman-Smith
Kirsten Bowers
Sidney Bulkley
Samantha Camp
Joe Campagna
Ethan Cottrill
Brailynn DeMers
Talon DeMers
Faith Dobbins
Dakota Dorn
Emillee Driear
Tyler Dryer
Mykayla Edminston
Millie Elbert
Jessica Finstad
Xandrea Geer
Henry Goehring
Tielyr Gordon
Emma Grange
Coen Guisti
Pe Gumm
Kaylee Hecht
Andy Johnson
Grace Jones
Ardaya Kemner
Megan Knickerbocker
Alexis Kresge
Kendra Lay
Clayton Leonard
Mariah Maichel
Quinn Mann
Kylie Marks
Christina Marple
Vanessa Marple
Carter McCauley
Alex Merritt
Michael Mitchell
NathanJames
Ryan Nelson
Derek Nygaard
Cole Oie
Gracianna Olds
Kenneth Osborn
Ashton Oxarart
Santana Page
Haley Pesta
Taylor Peterson
Keaton Pettis
Carson Pettis
Kati Preskar
Taylor Quackenbush
Eli Reed
JP Robson
Will Robson
Emme Rosenbaum
Reece Roudebush
Delanie Sand
Alex Sedlock
Taysen Skolrud
Ethan Smartnick
Casey St Clair
Cody St Clair
Avery Stiles
Stone Kelli
Jared Sullivan
Abby Supalla
Austin Thackery
Alala Weathers
Josiah Williams
Kaitlyn Workman
Jaxson Yanzick
