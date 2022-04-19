Clint Layng is out as Jefferson High School's head football coach after the school's Board of Trustees voted 4-1 Tuesday night not to offer Layng a contract for the 2022-23 school year. The school will have to find a new head coach for the fall football season.
The trustees did not offer reasoning for their votes or discuss Layng before the vote; employee rights dictate that employees must be notified if their performance will be evaluated at a meeting, and such evaluations generally take place in a closed session. But trustees can vote on whether to offer an employee a contract without discussing employee performance.
The vote took place during the board's regular monthly meeting Tuesday night as the board was reviewing staff recommendations of which district employees to offer employment contracts for the upcoming school year. Employees are generally approved for contract offers in groups, divided into certified, classified and administrative personnel. However, trustees can request to vote on individual employees.
The decision to oust Layng contradicted the school administration's recommendation to offer him a contract for next school year.
Trustee Buster Bullock, who represents Boulder, requested to break out the coaching staff into individual votes on each coach employed by the district. All coaches except those for spring sports, which are ongoing and have not reached postseason evaluations, were up for possible contract offers.
When the board reached Layng, Trustee Bryher Herak, representing Basin, made a motion to offer him a contract for next year. Kyrie Russ, an at-large trustee who lives in Clancy, seconded the motion. Herak voted to offer Layng a contract. Bullock, Russ and Trustees Larry Rasch and Dani Morris all voted against offering Layng a contract. Justin Willcut, a trustee representing Montana City, was absent.
"This is new territory for me," Trustee Cami Robson, the board chair, said after the vote. The board chair generally only votes in the event of a tie.
The board voted to retain all other coaches, but not all coaches received unanimous support from the board.
Bullock voted against offering contracts to Assistant Football Coaches Joe Michaud and Josh Morris, as well as Boys Basketball Head Coach Anthony Connole and Boys Basketball Assistant Coach Bruce Binkowski.
Morris voted against offering contracts to Binkowski, as well as Girls Basketball Assistant Coach Cassidy Parsons, who is also the school's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America advisor.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
