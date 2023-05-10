Celi.jpg

BPA members celebrate following an impressive performance at nationals in Anaheim, California in April. Left to right: Jack Johnson, Cecilia Chapman, Belle Murphy and Quinne Shultz. Chapman took fifth place in presentation management.  (Photo courtesy of Dawn Smartnick)

On April 23 and 24, Jefferson High Business Professionals of America representatives Cecilia Chapman, Quinne Shultz, Caleb Smartnick, Belle Murphy and Skylar Smith took a trip to Anaheim, California, where they competed in the BPA National Leadership Conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.