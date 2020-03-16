Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Sunny skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WSW at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.