With classes closed until at least March 27 by order of the governor, Jefferson High School on Monday came up with a plan so students can get their assignments and keep up with course credits.
In a letter posted to the school website about noon, Principal Mike Moodry outlined guidelines that “will be in place for the next two weeks, then reevaluated if closures persist.”
“Students will be required to complete work during the closures to receive credit,” he wrote.
A weekly assignment list for all classes will be posted online and provided in printout in the school office. Course materials will also be available online, though students with no or insufficient internet access can arrange to pick up the materials in the office either on a flash drive or in a printed work packet. In the latter two cases, students must arrange to pick up and drop off their materials.
Students who don’t have a computer can check one out from the school by calling 406-225-3317. The school office will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday or by appointment.
“All work will be submitted on a weekly basis unless otherwise arranged with the teacher,” Moodry wrote.
Moodry also asked that students email their teachers -- an online list is at www.jhs.k12.mt.us/ForStaffOnly.aspx -- and for students or parents to update their contact information at forms.gle/9qGQyp694ZKHdab86.
