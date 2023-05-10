With every theater production there are hours of preparation. From memorizing lines to building the set, the performers do everything to make sure all goes well. The cast and crew work hard to make sure nothing goes wrong. And that holds true for the Jefferson High School Drama Department’s upcoming show: “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
The play is a classic ‘whodunit’ that follows the characters through the mystery of a murder, much like something from the classic board game ‘Clue,’ all while trying to make sure that the play doesn’t go wrong. Taking the stage are many of the usuals faces including juniors Jack Johnson, Kael Hesford, Clara Genger, Luke Mondloch, Maddi Hassler and Izzy Gasch. Sophomore Grace Quigley is also joining in on the fun. Other Jefferson High thespians are also involved in the production, working behind the scenes to try and keep everything running smoothly. And, as they say, the show must go on, despite many of the challenges the actors face.
This is the third show of the school year for the advanced drama class. It follows “Our Place,” a production by the beginning drama class. It will be the final production for the school year for both groups.
Cast member Grace Quigley said the best part of this play has been all of the chaos that surrounds the characters while they try and keep it together. “The play is hilarious and I have had a hard time keeping a straight face while on stage,” she said.
Quigley said the Jefferson High thespian troupe knew they wanted to put on this show after they were able to watch it while attending the State Thespian Festival in Missoula earlier this year. And now the group is bringing it to the JHS Stage on May 11 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the JHS South Gym. The thespians themselves are looking forward to seeing the audience rolling with laughter and enjoying the show as much as they have with the acting.
