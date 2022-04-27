The Jefferson High School Band and Choir spent a week in Florida this month, soaking up the sun and bringing home two awards: The band took first in its category, and the choir took second in its category.
Matthew Bowman, who teaches both band and choir at the high school, aims to take the classes on trips to different locations around the country each year to compete at national-level competitions. Both have competed at Disneyland in California and in Nashville, Tennessee, and received awards in both places. However, it was more of a challenge getting to Florida this year. The trip was originally planned for spring 2021, but it was postponed due to pandemic travel restrictions. The band spent the past two years fundraising for its trip with events including barbecues at the county fair, concerts and raffles.
Jefferson High senior Isabel Gilbert said that this trip to Florida was much faster paced than the trip to Nashville, which she also attended. Gilbert is part of both the band and the choir, and said that being a part of both “showed me two different sides to music, it really helped me broaden my horizons.”
While at Disney World in Florida, the group participated in different workshops to help students build more skills and techniques. According to sophomore Clare Ronayne it was very beneficial to be coached by, and play with, the Disney staff.
Ronayne said that the trip was very memorable, and getting to make memories with friends was a great experience. But students did see some challenges in handling time and travel. She said that it was a great opportunity for travel, especially because for some of the kids this was the first time traveling such a great distance.
After the trip to Florida, the band had a great weekend at the District Music Festival in Deer Lodge this past weekend, with many members receiving excellent or superior ratings for their performances.
Choir superior ratings: Ellen McLean and Madisyn Hassler, vocal solos; Laci Lemons and Luke Mest, vocal duet.
Band superior ratings: Maria Mest, piano solo; Gracie Leiva, euphonium solo; Kai Taylor, Aliza Hays, and Matthew Young, percussion trio.
The jazz band and women's choir also received superior ratings.
Choir excellent ratings: Rylee Baird, Elizabeth Gasch, Alax Grey, and Morgan Barnes, vocal solos.
Band excellent ratings: Emily Knickerbocker and Kaera Avrill, clarinet duet; Isabel Gilbert, Oma Chiu, and Jaden Pelland, flute trio; Gracie Leiva, Caleb Smartnick, and Clare Ronayne, brass ensemble; Emily Knickerbocker, Kaera Avrill, Grace Stein, Avery Macki, and Gracie Leiva, clarinet quintet; Maria Mest and Alexis Ries, alto saxophone duet.
The general band ensemble also received an excellent rating.
