Jefferson High School FCCLA has had a very incredible year!
We started the year off by welcoming several new members. Some of our new members chose not to do a project but they helped immensely with the implementation of the club’s three main projects. The members who did not compete took the year to learn the basics of Family, Career, Community Leaders of America.
Jefferson High’s FCCLA had three big projects taken to compete at the State FCCLA Conference in Bozeman March 16-17 this year.
One was done by two new freshman members, Meredith Rieder and Michaela “KK” Morris. They chose to bring a personal hygiene pantry to two local middle schools, a program already existing at the high school.
They hosted several collection days and bought the few remaining items they needed to fill their quotas. Each school received a shelving unit complete with many different hygiene items and a custom sign made by Jefferson High School’s woods class.
Meredith and KK used social media platforms to advertise donations and sponsorships from the local community. They barely missed a trip to nationals and took third place at the state conference.
Sophomores Brookie May, Elle Werner, and Mel Zitnik hosted a cheerleading camp for kindergartners through sixth graders. They taught them not only a dance to perform at halftime of a basketball game, but they also helped inspire them to find self-confidence, be positive role models while learning the importance of teamwork. They used the FCCLA Incredible You theme.
They made superhero masks to find their inner superpowers and they created a positive self-affirmation wall full of positive thoughts about themselves. These girls took their time selecting a song that was empowering and encouraging to young girls. They learned a lot about the ever-changing minds and short attention spans of young children. They were able to adjust and accommodate all the kids with ease. I am very proud of their attention to detail for this project.
This project was selected for a Youth Service Award grant and AdCap funding for FCCLA projects. They took first place and received a gold medal at the state conference.
Lastly, seniors Austie May and Izzy Morris held practices with young girls that play on the local basketball team. They focused their efforts on teaching them the importance of positive leadership and teamwork on and off the court.
Their secondary goal was to help inspire girls to continue playing sports throughout their school careers. After several practices they organized a special night showcasing the skills they had been learning at halftime of a basketball game. The girls got to walk out with starters of the girls’ basketball team and play a game in front of their hometown crowd at halftime. The whole crowd absolutely loved this event!
When the young girls got done playing, they could not stop smiling. Most of the girls who participated came to almost every home game thereafter. I think they were very successful in inspiring young girls to continue their love for basketball. Austie and Izzy wrote an incredible article about their time with the young girls, and it was published in the school paper and the local paper. They took first place and received a gold medal at the state conference.
Austie May was selected as the FCCLA Ultimate Leader and honored at the state conference. The Ultimate Leader is someone who mobilizes others to want to get extraordinary things done in an organization. They exhibit exemplary leadership by: modeling the way, inspiring a shared vision, challenging the process and enabling others to act.
The Jefferson FCCLA club also received a Gold Star Chapter Award. This is awarded to chapters with well rounded programs of work.
