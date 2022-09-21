According to an email from Jefferson County Public Health Department Clinic Coordinator Molly Carey, as of Sept. 19, Jefferson County has a total of 3,012 reported cases of COVID-19, with five active cases and a total of 25 recorded deaths related to the virus. There has not been another coronavirus-related death reported since July of 2022, however, the virus persists, and the public health department recommends residents stay informed and get tested if they have symptoms. For more information go to https://bit.ly/community_levels.
