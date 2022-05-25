Jefferson County Public Health is moving to automated COVID-19 contact tracing beginning Wednesday, June 1, 2022. We are moving away from universal contact tracing and will now send SMS text messages to positive COVID-19 individuals in our county. Automated contact tracing allows our staff to provide a quick, efficient and more streamlined process of providing information to our residents. This system also empowers the public to act when they suspect a COVID-19 infection. These text messages will include information on isolation and a link to a secure survey. We ask that the survey be filled out within 24 hours. JCHD will be using the phone number (406) 201-3850 as our distinct texting number. For residents who cannot be reached by text or do not respond within 24 hours, we will continue to make telephone calls to provide all necessary information.
