The Jefferson County Rodeo has gone the way of nearly every event this summer — canceled.
Brady Nordahl informed the Boulder Monitor today of the Rodeo Association’s decision, but did not include the reasoning behind the move.
The Rodeo Association had been working on developing a health plan with the county’s health officer.
However, since the decision in June to proceed with the Rodeo, the county has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases, beginning July 7, pushing the number up from three in June to 22 positives as of today, July 29.
The Jefferson County Fair Board also decided to cancel the limited number of events it had planned on hosting in August. Fair Board Chairperson Terry Minow had pointed to the recent rise in cases as a reason for the cancelation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.