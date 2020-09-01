All-around winners of the Laurie Vossler Memorial In-County Rodeo:
Women: Brady Nordahl
Men: Brian Dawson, Dean Briggs and Craig Turk
Winner of the Bert Howey traveling saddle:
Arena Faler
All-around winners of the Anika McCauley Memorial In-County Children’s Rodeo:
•7 & Under — M’Kenna Russell
•8-10 — Russell Douglas
•11-13 — Julia Carson
•14-18 — Arena Faler
Individual in-county
event winners:
•Goat tying
First — Brady Nordahl
Second — Ashley Koenig
Third — Drew Zimmerman
Fourth — Jamie Jenks
•Team penning
First — Craig Turk, Dean Briggs, Lance Briggs
Second — Eric Smith, Kirsten Kalchbrenner, Savannah Taylor
Third — Jamie Jenks, Deb Hattersley, Arena Faler
Fourth — Justin McCauley, Megan McCauley, Kody Mintyala
•Team branding
First — Brian Dawson, Brady Nordahl, Bill Dawson, Scot Folkman
Second — Craig Turk, Dean Briggs, Wayne Briggs, Mikayla Hudson
Third — Cal Douglas, Jamie Jenks, Deb Hattersley, Cody Richardson
Fourth — Luke Vossler, Levi Vossler, Leah Vossler, Lexi Vossler
•Ladies breakaway
First — Ashley Koenig
Second — Brady Nordahl
•Steer riding
•First — Jubal DeMers
•Ribbon roping
First — Brian Dawson, Brady Nordahl
Second — Drew Zipperian, Arena Faler
Third — Lexi Vossler, Jamie Jenks
•Ladies barrel racing
First — Brady Nordahl
Second — Arena Faler
Third — Deb Hattersley
Fourth — Sarah Kemnitz
•Cow riding
First — Justin Stafford
Second — Kylar Rintamaki
•Team roping
First — Craig Turk, Dean Briggs
Second — Brian Dawson, Brady Nordahl
Individual in-county children’s event winners:
Barrel racing
•7 & Under
First — M’Kenna Russell
Second — Kimber Rintamaki
Third — Pickle Kesterson
Fourth — Hadley Becker
•8-10
First — Jordynn Carson
Second — Piper Dawson
Third — Izzy Bliss
Fourth — Tristen Whitford
•11-13
First — Julia Carson
Second — Arley Douglas
Third — Maylea Dawson
Fourth — Bryn Jeske
•14-18
First — Sarah Kemnitz
Second — Maddy Johnson
Third — Arena Faler
Goat tail untying
•7 & under
First — Pickle Kesterson
Second — Kimber Rintamaki
Third — Squirrel Kesterson
Fourth — M’Kenna Russell
Goat tail tying
•8-10
First — Russell Douglas
Second — Piper Dawson
Third — Tristen Whitford
Fourth — Tavian Rassmussen
Goat tying
•11-13
First — Arley Douglas
Second — Maylea Dawson
•14-18
First — Arena Faler
Flag race
•7& under
First — M’Kenna Russell
Second — Pickle Kesterson
Third — Micah Johnson
Fourth — Kimber Rintamaki
•8-10
First — Russell Douglas
Second — Izzy Bliss
Third — Piper Dawson
Fourth — Tristen Whitford
•11-13
First — Julia Carson
Second — Hope Nelson
Third — Sidnee Haimann
Fourth — Maylea Dawson
•14-18
First — Arena Faler
Second — Maddy Johnson
Boot race
•7 & under
First — Squirrel Kesterson
Second — Hadley Becker
Third — Roxy Lewis
Fourth — M’Kenna Russell
•8-10
First — Russell Douglas
Second — Izzy Bliss
Third — Piper Dawson
Fourth — Tristen Whitford
•11-13
First — Rory Rasmussen
Second — Julia Carson
Third — Maylea Dawson
Fourth — Arley Douglas
•14-18
First — Arena Faler
Second — Maddy Johnson
Third — Sarah Kemnitz
Pole bending
•8-10
First — Jordynn Carson
Second — Tristen Whitford
Third — Russell Douglas
Fourth — Izzy Bliss
•11-13
First — Bryn Jeske
Second — Maylea Dawson
Third — Julia Carson
Fourth — Sidnee Haimann
•14-18
First — Arena Faler
Second — Maddy Johnson
