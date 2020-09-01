All-around winners of the Laurie Vossler Memorial In-County Rodeo:

Women: Brady Nordahl

Men: Brian Dawson, Dean Briggs and Craig Turk

 

Winner of the Bert Howey traveling saddle: 

 Arena Faler

 

All-around winners of the Anika McCauley Memorial In-County Children’s Rodeo:

•7 & Under — M’Kenna Russell

•8-10 — Russell Douglas

•11-13 — Julia Carson

•14-18 — Arena Faler 

 

Individual in-county 

event winners:

•Goat tying

First — Brady Nordahl

Second — Ashley Koenig

Third — Drew Zimmerman

Fourth — Jamie Jenks

•Team penning

First — Craig Turk, Dean Briggs, Lance Briggs

Second — Eric Smith, Kirsten Kalchbrenner, Savannah Taylor

Third — Jamie Jenks, Deb Hattersley, Arena Faler

Fourth — Justin McCauley, Megan McCauley, Kody Mintyala

•Team branding

First — Brian Dawson, Brady Nordahl, Bill Dawson, Scot Folkman

Second — Craig Turk, Dean Briggs, Wayne Briggs, Mikayla Hudson

Third — Cal Douglas, Jamie Jenks, Deb Hattersley, Cody Richardson

Fourth — Luke Vossler, Levi Vossler, Leah Vossler, Lexi Vossler

•Ladies breakaway

First — Ashley Koenig

Second — Brady Nordahl

•Steer riding

•First — Jubal DeMers

•Ribbon roping

First — Brian Dawson, Brady Nordahl

Second — Drew Zipperian, Arena Faler

Third — Lexi Vossler, Jamie Jenks

•Ladies barrel racing

First — Brady Nordahl

Second — Arena Faler

Third — Deb Hattersley

Fourth — Sarah Kemnitz

•Cow riding

First — Justin Stafford

Second — Kylar Rintamaki

•Team roping

First — Craig Turk, Dean Briggs

Second — Brian Dawson, Brady Nordahl

 

Individual in-county children’s event winners:

 

Barrel racing

•7 & Under

First — M’Kenna Russell

Second — Kimber Rintamaki

Third — Pickle Kesterson

Fourth — Hadley Becker

•8-10

First — Jordynn Carson

Second — Piper Dawson

Third — Izzy Bliss

Fourth — Tristen Whitford

•11-13

First — Julia Carson

Second — Arley Douglas

Third — Maylea Dawson

Fourth — Bryn Jeske

•14-18

First — Sarah Kemnitz

Second — Maddy Johnson

Third — Arena Faler

Goat tail untying

•7 & under

First — Pickle Kesterson

Second — Kimber Rintamaki

Third — Squirrel Kesterson

Fourth — M’Kenna Russell

Goat tail tying

•8-10

First — Russell Douglas

Second — Piper Dawson

Third — Tristen Whitford

Fourth — Tavian Rassmussen

Goat tying

•11-13

First — Arley Douglas

Second — Maylea Dawson

•14-18

First — Arena Faler

Flag race

•7& under

First — M’Kenna Russell

Second — Pickle Kesterson

Third — Micah Johnson

Fourth — Kimber Rintamaki

•8-10

First — Russell Douglas

Second — Izzy Bliss

Third — Piper Dawson

Fourth — Tristen Whitford

•11-13

First — Julia Carson

Second — Hope Nelson

Third — Sidnee Haimann

Fourth — Maylea Dawson

•14-18

First — Arena Faler

Second — Maddy Johnson

Boot race

•7 & under

First — Squirrel Kesterson

Second — Hadley Becker

Third — Roxy Lewis

Fourth — M’Kenna Russell

•8-10

First — Russell Douglas

Second — Izzy Bliss

Third — Piper Dawson

Fourth — Tristen Whitford

•11-13

First — Rory Rasmussen

Second — Julia Carson

Third — Maylea Dawson

Fourth — Arley Douglas

•14-18

First — Arena Faler

Second — Maddy Johnson

Third — Sarah Kemnitz

Pole bending

•8-10

First — Jordynn Carson

Second — Tristen Whitford

Third — Russell Douglas

Fourth — Izzy Bliss

•11-13 

First — Bryn Jeske

Second — Maylea Dawson

Third — Julia Carson

Fourth — Sidnee Haimann

•14-18

First — Arena Faler

Second — Maddy Johnson

