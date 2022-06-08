With polls across Jefferson County closed until the general election in November, the unofficial primary election results are in and several candidates stick out from the rest of the pack.
The following results do not include provisional ballots:
County Commissioner
Dan Hagerty leads the race for the Jefferson County Commissioner for District 1 with 1,617 votes. Mary Janacaro Hensleigh and Jim Buterbaugh follow with 992 and 756 votes to their respective names. As of June 8, Jon Stone Goff has received 240 votes.
The District 1 County Commissioner will represent the communities of Whitehall, Pipestone and Cardwell. Only the top two vote getters--Hagerty and Hensleigh--will advance to the general election this November.
Montana House District 75
The race to represent Montana House District 75 involved two individuals: Marta Bertoglio and Timothy D. McKenrick. Bertolglio was elected to the position in 2020, and will run unopposed in the general election after receiving 1,700 votes to McKenrick's 631.
On May 26, Jefferson County Fifth District Court filed charges against McKenrick for felony voter fraud after he admitted to forging his signature on a school district ballot earlier that month.
Mill Levies
Jefferson County voters approved two out of the three mill levies proposed on the June 7 ballot: the library system and the weed district.
The library levy, which will help fund the increased operation costs at the Jefferson County Library System, passed with 997 votes in favor and 912 votes against. This mill levy will be permanently added to Jefferson County taxes.
The weed control levy, which has been in place for three years, was renewed after Jefferson County voters cast 2,668 votes in favor and 1,326 against. This mill levy will expire--and likely placed on the ballot for renewal--in 2025.
Like the similar 2020 proposal, the 2022 mill levy request for an animal shelter failed with only 1,758 in favor and 2,194 against it.
U.S. Representative 2nd District
Matt Rosendale ran for re-election as the representative for Montana second congressional district. Rosendale received the most votes out of the four republican candidates on the primary ballot with a total of 2,030. Kyle Austin received 381, Charles A. Walkingchild gathered 191 and James Boyette finished the evening with 162.
On the democratic side of the primary election, Penny Ronning came out on top with 608 votes. Mark Sweeney and Skylar Williams ended the night neck-in-neck with 225 and 208 votes, respectively.
Seventy-two Jefferson County voters cast libertarian ballots for Montana's second congressional district race. Sam Rankin rallied more than half the votes, gaining a total of 38. Roger Roots and Samuel Thomas nearly tied for the second most votes with Roots claiming 16 and Thomas 15.
Montana House District 71
Ken Walsh, a republican from Twin Bridges, was the only competitor of any party in the race for the Montana House District 71. Walsh received 341 votes.
Montana Supreme Court Justices
Jim Rice gathered the most votes in the race for Supreme Court Justice 1 against Bill D'Alton. In total, Rice received 3,038 votes and D'Alton secured 641 votes.
The Supreme Court Justice 2 election included three candidates: James Brown, Ingrid Gustafson and Micheal F. McMahon. Gustafson and Brown received the most votes with 1,572 and 1,332, respectively. At the release of the unofficial election results, McMahon earned 875 votes.
The unofficial election results feature 4,123 ballots. According to Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Ginger Kunz, more than 9,000 residents registered to vote prior to the June 7 primary election. Kunz expects a larger turn out for the general election later this year.
