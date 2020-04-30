The Jefferson County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to re-open county offices beginning Monday, May 4.
The Commissioners are requesting a plan from each department on how they plan to deal with social distancing and other guidelines that have been issued as part of Gov. Steve Bullock’s Phase I for reopening Montana in the face of the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
Employees with health concerns will still be allowed to work from home.
The Commissioners also discussed how to move forward with public meetings, and discussed several large venues where social distancing could be accomplished using meeting RSVPs, as well as continuing to offer electronic access.
