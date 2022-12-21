In the last year, Keith Foley became interested in the work going on at the Jefferson County Museum in Clancy. After speaking with Sherry Carlson, museum board member and chair of the Friends of the Jefferson County Museum, and Melody Pesta, museum director, everyone determined that he could assist with preserving the cracked walls in the south room, a project which had been waiting on funding.
According to experts, the best way to preserve the museum’s historic walls is by applying vinyl wallpaper since it will stretch and contract with the plaster. The north room already has this treatment.
Since 2005, the Friends of the Museum have helped secure funding for necessary projects, such as preservation boxes, window replacement, front step replacement and refinishing the original 1898 floors. The wall paper project was next on the list and Foley’s $3,000 donation will make that happen.
Foley’s family has lived in the Clancy area since the 1880s, and has played a part in Jefferson County history.
“Clancy Water is obviously a massive focus for many of us, but I also find myself frequently at the Jefferson County Museum discovering something new and better understanding much of our rich history,” Foley said. “The Museum continues to be a pillar of our community in helping us realize the deep ties to our past and our desire we have in preserving this for the future.”
But history isn’t Foley’s only interest in Clancy, the community is too.
“It’s a passion of mine that we continue to give the community organizations the support they need to maintain these treasures and the unique character our area has for others to also enjoy for many years to come,” he added.
The Museum thanks Keith for his very generous donation and his interest in the Museum. In the spirit of the season, consider helping out the Jefferson County Museum. Donations are welcome. We also treasure donations of old photos or items from the county, after all, the major aim of the Museum is to preserve the history and culture of Jefferson County. The Museum can only do that with your help.
