The Jefferson County Fair Board tonight voted to cancel the fair, as its been held in the past, due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, the desire to protect the health of the community and the restrictions imposed by Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.
The Fair Board and Rodeo Association are looking at the possibility of hosting three smaller events — an outdoor community concert with social distancing, a children’s horse show and rodeo, as well as an in-county wrangler roundup, said Chairman Terry Minow.
The Jefferson County Rodeo Association, however, plans to meet next week to discuss what it plans to do with the rodeo portion, said President Quint Theriault.
The Association doesn't want to cancel unless it absolutely has too, but at the same time, want to remain safe, said Theriault.
The Board will consult with the health department and submit a health plan for approval. However, if cases of COVID-19 do begin to rise in Jefferson County, the Board will revisit its plans.
