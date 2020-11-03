The Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Department stepped up to help out the Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department by loaning them a fire engine.
The JCVFD engine, a 1984 model, was taken out of service by Bud Siderits, JCVFD fire chief, due to a serious malfunction of the steering. According to Siderits, the engine would probably have not been returned to future service due to costs as well as the steering gear now being obsolete.
After several weeks of searching for a new engine that could be rented, bought, or loaned, the BMVFD chief Cory Kirsch, trustees, and firefighters agreed to offer one of their fire engines to the JCVFD. “There were no strings attached,” said Siderits.
Arrangements were made to allow Siderits and JCVFD President Dave Cooper to the BMVFD fire hall on Oct. 30 to drive the engine over Boulder Hill to its temporary home at the JCVFD fire hall. “We couldn’t be more appreciative,” said Cooper.
“This engine will be our primary response vehicle to accidents on Interstate 15 and any other call we get where the fire department is needed. It’s more than the fire department,” said Siderits, “our community thanks Bull Mountain VFD and the Boulder community for such support.”
