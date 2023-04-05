Changes are underway at the Jefferson City Fire Hall as work on the facility’s expansion continues.
So far, workers have poured a concrete pad for the building’s flooring and erected the frame. This work, Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department Board President Dave Cooper said, took several weeks to complete. Up next on the agenda is the installation of siding and garage doors – both of which are on their way, according to Cooper.
The final step in the project will be pouring concrete aprons in front of and behind the expansion. Cooper expects construction to wrap-up by the end of spring.
The fire hall buildout was funded by money received from Montana Tunnels Mines’s delinquent property tax payout in the fall of 2021.
Though an exciting addition to the fire hall, hazardous conditions led the Board of Trustees to cancel the department’s annual Easter egg hunt.
“It was a tough decision, as we very much value and enjoy holding our community Easter egg hunt,” read a March 9 Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post. “We’ll be back next year for our best one yet, and with a needed expansion to the fire hall, that will help us with improved protection of the district.”
Cooper said the department still plans to host other annual events this year, including the Jefferson City Community Day in August and the Chili Dinner in October.
Last summer, volunteers completed improvements to the Jefferson City Community Center.
Improvements included a new heating system, window repairs and installation of storm windows. Cooper said the remaining window trim will be painted this spring.
Materials were purchased with an American Rescue Plan Act grant and work was completed by volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.