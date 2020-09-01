Getting calls about bats is not a big part of Megan Bullock’s job.
The Jefferson County Sanitarian estimates that she usually receives one or two calls concerning bats, but so far this year there’s been an increase, said Bullock.
Over a period of a week or so in late August, Bullock had received four calls about bats — with two in the Whitetail and two in the Cardwell area, she said.
“I’m inundated with bats,” said Bullock at a recent Jefferson County Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting.
Of those, two were inside a house and all were dead, she said.
Bats are a concern to humans and their pets because they can carry rabies.
Of the four, two bats were unsuitable for rabies testing as the hot weather caused their brain tissue to deteriorate too much, said Bullock, adding that her department is waiting on the results of a third. The fourth bat was found outside and there had been no human or animal contact.
Bullock said that during her tenure in Jefferson County she hasn’t had any bats found in the county test positive for rabies.
Montana is home to 15 species of bats, but less than 1% of those are found to have rabies, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
One problem with bats being in a house is that they can bite people while they are sleeping, and their “needle-like” teeth do not leave an easily visible wound, said Bullock.
“When a bat is found indoors and had access to a room where a person was sleeping, intoxicated, mentally disabled or a child was present, we always assume a bite could have occurred without the person being aware of it,” said Bullock.
Unfortunately, even if the bat is available for testing, it may be unsuitable as hot temperatures cause the brain to deteriorate, she said. Rabies is detected through brain tissue.
And while only a fraction of bats carry rabies, the most common source of human rabies in the United States is from bats, accounting for 17 of the 19 naturally acquired cases in the U.S. from 1997-2006, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
In Montana, skunks and bats account for more than 90 percent of all reported cases of rabies, according to the Montana Department of Livestock.
Bats can enter houses through large or small openings, such as vents or worn areas around eaves or cornices, according to the Montana State University Extension Service.
Bullock said most cases here of potential rabies infections involve bites from cats and dogs. If the biting animal is available, it is kept under a 10-day observation, or in the case of a bat, it can be tested. If not, Bullock’s office recommends the victim undergo the post-exposure prophylaxis treatment to prevent infection. So far, there haven’t been any reports of pets with rabies this year, she said.
Also, a pet who has had contact with a dead bat can transmit rabies to its owner through saliva, if it comes in contact with an open wound, said Bullock.
Bullock advises residents who find a dead bat outside to leave it alone, and if it is found inside the house, they should contact her office for further information.
“Safely capturing the bat is always the best so it can be tested for rabies,” said Bullock.
