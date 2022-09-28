From October 2022 to February 2023, the Jefferson County Museum plans to look back at the history of Glacier National Park with an exhibit of antique photographs curated by collector Lee Silliman, with Silliman himself presenting a lecture associated with the exhibit on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.
Silliman’s lecture, titled “Glacier National Park: Its Early History,” reflects on the Park’s Native American days through the 1940s.
Silliman told The Monitor that the Glacier exhibit is an offshoot of his larger traveling exhibit “The Wondrous West,” which focuses on how art was used to lure tourists to the west.
“The Wondrous West” features photographs from all over the western half of the United States, including some of Glacier National Park. Silliman said he liked those photos so much, he decided to widen his collection and dedicate an entire exhibit to them.
“There’s going to be a lot of beautiful artwork,” Silliman said, emphasizing that this isn’t a lecture full of facts and figures.
Silliman credits his love of photos and history for his inspiration to become an exhibit curator. But Silliman does more than just collect photographs, he takes them too, focusing on large format, black and white photos of ghost towns, Native American ruins and charcoal kilns.
“Not only do I have my foot in the past, but I also photograph a lot of things in the present,” Silliman said.
