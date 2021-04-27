Jefferson County is eligible to receive $2.4 million in direct payments over two years as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law in March by President Joe Biden.
The portion of that Plan, the State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds, includes $65.1 billion in direct aid to every county, parish and borough in the United States.
Jefferson County Commission Chairman Leonard Wortman said that several categories have been devised on where the money could be used.
“It’s a stimulus payment and must be used to stimulate,” said Wortman at the April 21 Commission meeting, adding that the one thing it could not be used for is to offset taxes.
The allocation is subject to change, according to the National Association of Counties (NACo).
Tom Harrington, project coordinator with the Jefferson Local Development Corporation, said his organization came up with a list of possible areas that could receive funding, and the list was based on information being provided by NACo.
Those areas include economic development, small business and nonprofit support, hospitality and tourism development, housing, rental and food assistance and infrastructure expansion.
This funding goes directly to counties from the federal government, said Harrington.
The City of Boulder is eligible for $308,943, according to City Clerk Ellen Harne.
Harne said the city plans to have guidelines in hand for how the money can be spent in May.
Harrington said that to receive the funds, counties must apply, provide a plan for how it will be spent and follow up with administration and accountability procedures.
“There’s a lot involved in this,” he said.
Wortman said the Commission would like to hold public meetings to discuss how the money could be spent.
The deadline to spend the money is Dec. 31, 2024, according to NACo. Funding amounts are based on population, and the U.S. Treasury is required to pay the first installment no later than 60 days after the legislation is enacted, and the second payment no later than 12 months, according to NACo.
The State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds are separate from $2.7 billion in relief funding contained in House Bill 632, now making its way through the Montana Legislature and referred to as “the beast” due its size and complexity.
Areas outlined in the bill include water and wastewater projects, broadband, housing and workforce training, education, childcare, mental health and more.
