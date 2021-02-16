The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted state and federal law enforcement officers in apprehending a man wanted on a $50,000 warrant for amphetamine trafficking out of Clark County, Idaho.
The suspect, Steven Drury, 44, was pursued by the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10:43 a.m. from Helena to Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
It was believed that Drury had several weapons and possible explosives in his vehicle while being pursued.
Drury fled to the Clancy area and was caught without incident at 3:25 p.m. about 11 miles up Clancy Creek by officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Montana Highway Patrol, Bureau of Land Management, Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
