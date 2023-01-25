The Jefferson County Spelling Bee for students grades four through eight, will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m at the Clancy Gym. Please enter through the gym doors. This year’s Spelling Bee will be streamed on the Clancy School Facebook page.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 11:46 am
Trophies will be awarded to first and second place winners, and participation medals will be given to all contestants. The top speller, who is also enrolled in Scripps, will be eligible to move on to the Treasure State Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m. in Ballroom A of the Strand Union Building on the MSU campus in Bozeman.
