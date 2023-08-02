The Dusty Bowl invites the community to a night of music as the summer concert series continues on Aug. 5 with a jazz performance at Basin Creek Pottery at 7 pm.
The concert will feature a jazz trio consisting of Bob Bowman on bass, David Morgenroth on piano and Dave Averre on drums. This is Bowman’s second time performing at the Dusty Bowl this year.
As always, the performance will be free to the public, but donations are appreciated and go to supporting artists while helping the Dusty Bowl continue to bring live entertainment to Jefferson County.
