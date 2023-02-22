210818 PHOTO MJ Williams concert ALEKA - 1

MJ Williams (right) performs in Basin on Aug. 14 with bassist Bob Bowman and guitarist John Stowell (not pictured). 

 (Aleka Kroitzsh/The Monitor)

Basin resident and jazz artist MJ Williams got a letter in the mail this week from the Montana Area Music Association, inaugurating her as a member of its first cohort to the Montana Musician Hall of Fame. Williams is in good company, as others awarded this honor include singer/songwriter Rob Quist, Pearl Jam co-founder and bass player Jeff Ament, violinist Beth Youngblood, American Indian singer/songwriter Jack Gladstone and comedian/hip-hop artist Reggie Watts.

