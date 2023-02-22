After two years of finalizing agreement and obtaining approvals, a groundbreaking date for 12 duplexes in Boulder has been set for this March.
The condos – located in the lot behind Town Pump, on the west end of Hauser Street – will feature 24 units and become available for rent this fall, according to property owners Ryan Werner and Andy Sabatini. The units are three-bedroom, two bath dwellings.
The March groundbreaking is only the beginning, Werner said, as he intends to build 14 more duplexes onto the lot in 2024, for a total of 26 duplexes, or 52 units.
Werner, who has twins – a girl and a boy – currently enrolled at Jefferson High, said he’s been aware of Boulder’s lack of housing for some time, and putting together this condo project is a solution he’s excited to bring to fruition.
“When this land came available in 2021, we turned it into a multi-family project for more affordable housing,” he said. “We bought the land and then leveled it all off to get rolling on the condo project.”
Werner said it’s his intention to get the project rolling quickly to accommodate for the community’s needs, which includes the high school’s staffing issues.
Jefferson High Principal Mike Moodry said the sense of urgency is appreciated.
“Affordable housing for teachers is an issue most cities are facing, so it’s great to see this project becoming a reality,” said Moodry.
Moodry added the housing crisis shouldn’t be a surprise considering the rate of growth the Helena area is experiencing.
“I fully believe Boulder will be to Helena what Manhattan is to Bozeman,” he said.
Boulder Mayor Rusty Giulio also expressed support and enthusiasm for the project.
“It’s a really good project that provides much-needed affordable housing and also gives us a tax boost,” Giulio said.
Werner said he wants the tenants to have a great experience at the condos, and to achieve this goal and ensure needs are met, a full-time property management will live on site.
Werner and Sabatini will retain ownership after construction finishes. A cost for rent has not been determined.
