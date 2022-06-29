Erik Wilkerson will take over the role of Jefferson High School District superintendent on July 1, following the resignation of Tim Norbeck in March and approval of the school board during its May 23 special meeting.
Wilkerson has more than 30 years of experience in education, nearly a decade of that as a superintendent in Shields Valley and Townsend. "I've only heard great things about Jefferson High School," Wilkerson said. "I think this transition will be a good one."
While Wilkerson has worked in school administration for years, his most relevant experience was helping the Townsend School District pass a nearly $19 million bond for a new elementary school and for upgrades to the middle school, during the coronavirus pandemic. Wilkerson noted that, on that project, he worked with Dick Anderson Construction and others that are contracted for work on the Jefferson High expansion. "I can't imagine actually coming in as a superintendent without any of that experience on a new building project," Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson, originally from Hamilton, enrolled at the University of Montana as a business administration major after graduating from Helena's Capital High, still unsure of what he wanted to do professionally. When U of M didn't work out, Wilkerson transferred to Western Montana College, now known as University of Montana Western, where he earned his elementary education degree in 1989. "My mother always said I'd be a third grade teacher," he told The Monitor.
In fact, after college, Wilkerson became a sixth-grade teacher at Victor Elementary School. Five years later, he took over that school's K-8 principal position. Wilkerson has also worked as a principal in the Red Lodge and Deer Lodge elementary schools.
While in Deer Lodge, Wilkerson got out of public school administration and began teaching inmates at the Montana State Prison helping them obtain their HiSETs, an equivalent to the GED program. After only a year of teaching, Wilkerson took over as the director of the Education and Habilitative Services at the prison.
"I really got a glimpse into adults who struggled with education growing up ... or some cases where the system failed them," Wilkerson said. "It gave me a whole new perspective on education."
As director, Wilkerson helped implement a re-entry program which teaches inmates valuable skills to use after they are released. This program showed lower recidivism rates among inmates who received their high school diploma equivalent and developed useful skills, Wilkerson said. "It was just as rewarding as any elementary class I ever taught," he added. He continued as the director for two and a half years, until he was "ready to get out of prison."
Wilkerson started his first superintendent job at the Shields Valley School District in 2008. He remained in this position for seven years before taking the superintendent job in Townsend to be closer to family.
With the bond project in Townsend kicked off, Wilkerson retired from education to take a break after 30 years and began working in 2021 as the executive director of the Montana Public Service Commission. His work at the Public Service Commission was similar to what a superintendent would do for a school district: filing reports, working with different commissioners and addressing legislative audits.
After a year-long break, Wilkerson saw the superintendent job position at Jefferson High School, and with the support his wife, decided to apply. "I'm excited to be getting back into education," Wilkerson said. "It's what I know, it's what I love."
Wilkerson said he has no plans to change things in the district. His first step is to get to know the system, the community's needs and the priorities of the bond project. "You've got to understand what you have there before you look at any changes," he said.
His focus will be on the expansion project. With rising prices in all industries, Wilkerson said he wants to spend tax payers' dollars wisely. He'll start, he said, by learning what priorities the community has set for the bond project.
Wilkerson was initially offered an interim position for one year, but he requested a slightly longer commitment. At this time, Wilkerson is contracted to remain with the district for two years. He said, however, that he'll remain in the district "as long as they'll have me."
