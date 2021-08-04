As of Aug. 1—and for the first time in 14 years—Bud Siderits isn't the chief of the Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department.
After nearly a decade and a half of work at the helm of the department, fighting wildfires and structure fires alike, volunteering at community events and responding to more than enough incidents on the Boulder Hill, Siderits worked his last day as chief on Saturday, July 31, just one day after his and other departments around the county responded to the start of the Gatlin Gulch fire southwest of Boulder. That fire is now being fought by a U.S. Forest Service team and is holding steady at about 60 acres as of Monday.
He said he decided throughout this spring that his time at the helm of the department was to come to an end.
"You just know inside that it’s about time. You realize it’s time to move on," he said in an interview shortly before his retirement. "It’s not a negative thing, it’s good. Folks have supported you, and now it’s time to support them by letting new leadership take it to the next level—that’s what I see. I didn’t wake up one morning and say, 'Hey, I’ve got to do this.'"
Longtime Jefferson City firefighter Keith Wear took over as chief on Aug. 1, and Siderits will remain a volunteer firefighter under Wear's leadership. In an email announcing his retirement as chief, Siderits wrote that Wear has more than a decade of experience with the department. Wear did not respond to interview requests for this story.
"Our new chief, Keith Wear, he’s going to have great opportunities with his leadership to take it on to the next level," Siderits said in the interview, explaining that "it’s good to let the other person take the helm. There are other kinds of knowledge and decisions to make, and you can feel good about that."
Though he'll still fight fires, Siderits probably won't be spending as much time standing along an icy Interstate 15 responding to traffic incidents in frigid temperatures as cars and semitrucks slide around the roadway. This winter will be much warmer for Siderits and his wife, Helen.
"My wife and I go to Arizona every winter, and a chief needs to be here to talk face-to-face to your members, whether it’s training or an incident. You’re responsible for them," he said, listing wintering in the Southwest as a reason for retiring. "So it’s time that [we] can just be able to do that, to go for four-to-six months."
With a laugh, Siderits repeatedly declined to give his age, but he said he felt 29.
Pausing, he reconsidered, jokingly: "Let’s move it to 30 or 31 now."
However old, he certainly has more experience than a 31-year-old: This is the second executive leadership career Siderits has retired from.
Originally from Wisconsin, Karl P. "Bud" Siderits "came [to Montana] fresh, retired from the Forest Service for 41 years around the country." He worked about a year with Clancy Volunteer Fire Department before switching to Jefferson City and "sort of right away I volunteered to become the chief."
But nearly six decades ago, and armed with degrees in forestry and wildlife, Siderits began his career with the U.S. Forest Service as a biologist, a role that took him to forests around the country. He eventually moved up to leadership positions in land management and he retired from the Forest Service as the supervisor of Tonto National Forest outside of Phoenix.
After that first retirement, he and Helen, a Michigan native, moved to Jefferson County to be closer to their grandkids, and Siderits jumped into volunteer firefighting.
Siderits' roots in firefighting, though, stretch back to those earliest days with the Forest Service.
"When you’re in the Forest Service, you get a good dose of that when you join the outfit. As a wildlife biologist, we did prescribed burns, so you start associating with the people who are extremely knowledgeable about conducting fires," Siderits said, noting that he began learning firefighting "back in the '60s, at the beginning of the career."
"Land management—that’s where fire entered it. You learn about the tools, the brush engines, and you learn what not to do, because you get chewed out—and you did and it sticks with you 41 years," he said. "It was the actual on-the-ground business that stuck with you, working with the tools and the equipment. You learn that early."
As he progressed into land management leadership roles within the Forest Service, he developed his firefighting leadership in kind—in particular, a focus on safety.
"Then, later on, [I] got into the leadership role—forest supervisor. There were large fires, like 400,000 acres, and your role is to represent the forest, working with the incident commander," he said. "That’s where I really got into [a focus on safety]. That’s what leadership is about, not so much about how you use a shovel."
With his transition from forest leadership to small volunteer department leadership, Siderits' work shifted away from overseeing land management and being an ambassador of the forest, and as chief he had a greater focus on leading initial attack on fires and other incidents. He said that "with the fire activity, it's a full time job. That's where the retirement part comes in," because he couldn't be chief if he still had another full-time job.
Another shift in his leadership duties—one that he named as his biggest success in 14 years as chief—was an even greater focus on "community support, meaning you can be proud of this department because it’s developed to what it is because of the people who support it, and that includes the members. The people in the community, that’s what it takes."
"In the past 14 years, I don’t think leadership has changed, except to be even more respectful to your community," as compared to running an expansive national forest bordering a major city, he said. "It’s a community fire department. The [county] commissioners have a role, the clerk and recorder, the sheriff, the county planner. It goes beyond Jefferson City."
Part of that community support is external from government agencies that work together to handle incidents: "You’re as good as your community that supports you. You recognize that right way," he said. "We started kids day at the fire hall; Jeff City Community Days, this is the 12th one that’s coming up this summer; Santa Clause; chili dinner, that’s the only fundraiser that we really have for the fire department; the easter egg hunt, the community had started that years ago so we became quite involved; and then halloween, the trunk-or-treat. Those were the community things we became a part of or we started."
Another of Siderits' points of pride from his time leading the department, he said, was helping to recruit and build the careers and lives of firefighters, especially youth cadets, who came to the department with what he described as a wide variety of interests in, and attractions to, firefighting. The department, under Siderits lead, started a cadet program "five or six years ago." Cadets are younger than 18 and can't respond to incidents, he said, but they can participate in trainings and learn the dynamics of life as a firefighter. Jefferson City cadets have gone on to firefighting school at Helena College and become professional firefighters, he said.
And Siderits focused on recruiting, developing and supporting his firefighters, too—something he said was one of his greatest challenges, along with maintaining aging equipment.
"How do you work with them in cultivating their interests? They came to us, it’s a desire or an interest or a concern they have for the community. It’s not difficult, it’s just that’s what you have to do," he said.
But some of the things that stuck with Siderits from his decades of leadership nationally and locally are less philosophical and far more tangible, and visceral.
"I remember one, and that was a forest fire—you’re paged out for smoke. We got out there and didn’t see too much from the road and started walking up the hillside," he recounted. "And all of a sudden we saw long flame lengths, 10 feet or more, quite a long distance going on. And you knew you had more than you can handle. Your heart started pumping because most of your fires are smaller, but when the woods is on fire, that stands out."
But even in retelling that incident, Siderits eventually circled back to something that wasn't about the technical work of firefighting, or the stomach-churning feeling of being outgunned by a blaze: interagency coordination and cooperation overseen by the Sheriff's Office dispatch in Boulder, a group he said "there is nothing better than."
Whether it's flames shooting from a raging wildfire that outmatched his crew, or trying to figure out how to recruit more personnel and get more equipment with a limited budget, Siderits said that "it's all a positive challenge," even if he wasn't able to accomplish some goals, like a bigger fire hall or a better water system. And through the challenges of 14 years as chief, and 41 years of federal employment before that, he's had a dedicated supporter and partner all the while.
"The most important piece of the career in the USFS and the JCVFD has been my wife, Helen," he wrote in an email. "She has been every part, every day of our lives. I really don't believe I would have amounted to anything without her. When you think of all the issues and opportunities one faces throughout every day in their career, my wife was right there. Even with my knee replacement in November, you know who brought me through it, now [I have] a knee in great shape. It's no different with my role as fire chief in the JCVFD. Fourteen really fine years of us involved every day in all the activities."
