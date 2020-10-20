Big Rock Fright Nights kicked off Friday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds and Recreation Park. The White Barn was decked out in fully frightening Halloween style with plenty of activities for children and adults alike, such as pumpkin painting, crafts, bingo and trivia. The fun continues this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-34 and again on Oct. 30, from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free. Pictured: Cassius Brott works on a pumpkin. (Diana McFarland/Boulder Monitor)
