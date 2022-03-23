The state of Montana is trying to determine if there is lead in drinking water at public schools, but many of Jefferson County's eight schools failed to comply with a new state rule requiring that initial tests for the toxic metal be completed by the end of last year, and only one school's test results have been publicly posted nearly three months after the testing deadline passed.
Of the eight public schools in the county—Montana City School, Clancy School, Boulder Elementary School, Jefferson High School, Basin School, Whitehall Elementary and High schools, and Cardwell School—only the lead test results from Cardwell School are publicly available on the Montana Department of Environmental Quality's website. The Whitehall School District has submitted its test results to the state agency, according to Superintendent Hannah Nieskens, but the results have yet to appear online. The Monitor contacted the DEQ to understand when the results might be posted, but the agency hadn't replied by press time on Tuesday.
A Department of Public Health and Human Services rule created in 2020 requires schools to test the lead content in water from every fixture in their facilities that dispenses water for drinking or food preparation. Under the rule, schools must test every three years, and the department set an initial testing deadline of Dec. 31, 2021, to start the cycle.
Kaiser Health News reported earlier this month that less than half of schools in Montana had submitted water samples by the middle of February, six weeks after the deadline passed. Of those, about half were shown to have high levels of lead in water coming from at least one fixture. The DPHHS rule requires that fixtures dispensing water with greater than 5 parts per billion (ppb) of lead must repair or routinely flush the fixture. Fixtures that dispense water with more than 15 ppb lead must be immediately shut off, according to the rule. According to Kaiser Health News, "of the 222 schools that had turned in samples by Feb. 18, 110 had at least one water fixture with lead levels higher than 15 ppb." One fixture, a faucet in a theatre control room at Skyview High in Billings, tested at 7,800 ppb, according to state data and Kaiser—well above the 5,000 ppb threshold at which the federal government deems such water to be "hazardous waste."
But the threshold for harm from lead laden water, which can cause lifelong developmental delays and behavioral problems in children who consume such water, could be even lower: Kaiser reported that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that school drinking water not exceed 1 ppb of lead.
Schools are required to send lead test results to the DEQ for the agency to post online, but schools are not required to notify parents if their children have been exposed to water with harmful lead content.
At the Cardwell School—the only school in Jefferson County for which lead test results are publicly available—all six fixtures tested dispensed water with less than 5 ppb of lead. According to results posted by the DEQ, sampled collected on Dec. 21, 2021, showed less than 1 ppb of lead in water from the kindergarten room's kitchen sink and the first-floor boys bathroom utility sink. The second-floor kitchen sink, kindergarten bathroom sink and first-floor boys bathroom sink all tested at 2 ppb. The first-floor girls bathroom sink tested at 4 ppb.
Nieskens, the superintendent of Whitehall School District, wrote in an email that the district's director of maintenance, Scott Prevost, "gathered water samples from all of the campus water fixtures and sent them to Bridger Analytical Lab for lead analysis" last fall—ahead of the mandated deadline—and that the district received the results Jan. 28, but "the results information has not yet shown up on the state's DEQ website."
According to Nieskens, "no Whitehall Schools water fixtures contained lead levels that must be addressed. Only three fixtures on campus had reportable lead content. All three contained lead levels below 1 part per billion."
At the opposite end of the county, Montana City School Maintenance Supervisor Jordan Beasley said in a phone call Monday that water samples were taken at the school this past weekend, March 19–20. Asked why the school missed the Dec. 31, 2021, deadline to draw and submit samples, he said that a shakeup in the school's employment of a certified water system operator prevented the school from taking samples until recently.
"Because of that, we did not get our sampling done on time," he said. "Now we have a man who is fully certified to do everything at the school."
Beasley said that the school's water samples have been sent away for testing. Once they're back, he said, the school will submit them into the DEQ's online system, which he said "can be a little confusing."
Clancy School Superintendent Dave Selvig said that his school was in a similar situation: Samples have been gathered and submitted, but "we're still waiting on our lead test results, we're expecting it in a week or two. So, we haven't got them yet."
In Boulder, Boulder Elementary School Superintendent Jeff Elliott said in a phone call Monday that the school plans to test its water for lead "probably within the next week," either later this week or early next week. The delay beyond the state-mandated deadline, he said, was due to the school's lack of staff certified to draw and submit the samples, and because of the pandemic. The city of Boulder will draw samples for the school, he said.
"We are working with the city and they're going to come and do our testing for us for free. It's a matter of testing every single faucet that we have in our building," he said. "I think the big thing that backed everything up, as we blame everything on, was COVID ... and the lack of people that were able to do the testing."
Elliott said it was "really fortunate" that the city was able to step in to draw samples, and that "we're going to do what we have to do to make sure it works. We'll make sure we do what we can to make sure the water is safe for our kiddos."
The progress of lead testing at Jefferson High and Basin School—and the actual amount of lead in the water there and in other schools with pending tests or results—was unclear as of midday Tuesday. Basin School did not respond to repeated requests for comment. As of Monday night, The Monitor was working to arrange a time to discuss lead testing with Jefferson High Superintendent Tim Norbeck, who had replied to a request for comment.
