The owners and staff at Boulder Hot Spring are always working on improving and restoring the beloved facility. With a historic building like the hotel, the work never stops and we wanted to share some of the recent improvements we have made.
We recently upgraded the carpet in 17 of our B&B and guest rooms. We have been waiting to do this for a while and are so excited to have gotten some great help in the last weeks to get it done. Our existing carpet has been with us for 30 years (with the occasional replacement needed) and served us well. And, with the normal wear and tear we had come to a point of needing a substantial renovation project. Because we have run out of the original carpeting, we had to search for a while for a nice match. We ended up finding a beautiful green, New Zealand wool carpet that nicely matches our existing tones.
To keep the hot spring water in our outdoor pool at a warm temperature easily we use a heat exchanger. After years of serving us well, our heat exchanger was in dire need of being replaced. We now have a new heat exchanger for the outdoor pool and are able to keep the pool at a consistently warm temperature easily. Some of you may have noticed the difference in the last few weeks.
After around twenty years of frequent use, our lobby and serving room wood floors were in need of a refinish so we had Cam Brown Wood Floors come out to make the floor look like new again! Many of you have noticed the new lovely finish and we are so happy about the new look and to be able to take care of our floor. Unfortunately we could not refinish the floor on the co-ed side of the bathhouse as it has been worn down too much. We are planning to replace that floor in the future.
Because of the moisture accumulation in our bathhouse, unfortunately wood and steel don’t last as long as they usually would and we often need to check for any rotting. Our maintenance crew recently replaced two doors, a part of the shower wall, and some of the door framing in the women’s dressing and plunge area.
We just replaced our dishwasher and sinks in our kitchen! After around twenty years of serving us well, our previous dishwasher has become an old lady and needed to retire. We now have a brand new machine that makes the work much easier on our staff as well.
We have recently installed swimsuit spinners in our dressing rooms. Now our guests won’t have to worry about carrying wet suits around and can just spin their suits dry right here.
We have also just added some solar lights to our walkways and the front of the building and hope to make some other lighting changes in the future to create a nice ambiance without adding to more light pollution so we can still enjoy our beautiful night skies here in Montana.
There are numerous other smaller and larger projects we are working on every day and some more exciting changes coming this summer so keep an eye out.
Annika Hirmke is the Boulder Hot Springs project manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.