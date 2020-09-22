The Jefferson High School sculpture class created this interactive piece located at the school along highway 69. The spiral design is based on Robert Smithson’s “Spiral Jetty,” which is located in Salt Lake City, said art teacher Emma Ehret. “We wanted to create an inspirational interactive sculpture so we painted rocks with bright colors and patterns as well as rocks with inspiring words and phrases. During this hard, confusing time, it is important to see and focus on the good in all that is going on around us. I wanted my students to work collaboratively to create something that would bring joy to the community. The gold in the center represents the significance of each one of us, how we are all unique, important, and each offer something different to bring to the table,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.