In a continued effort to spur economic development in Jefferson County, public input is being sought for a proposed Western Legacy Center in Boulder.
The County Commissioners are hosting a meeting to gauge interest in the project on Thursday, June 11, 6 p.m., at Volunteer Hall, located at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds and Recreation Park, 21 Whitetail Road in Boulder.
The opportunity to attend virtually via Zoom will also be available
The Western Legacy Center is seen as a way to pull motorists traveling along I-15 and Highway 69, and who are interested in learning about the history of Montana’s cowboy and rodeo culture.
There are four possible sites for the public to weigh in on — next to the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo grounds, near the Bull Mountain Fire Station on Highway 69, on the west side of the I-15 Boulder interchange and the fourth is also near the interchange, but on the east side and across from Town Pump, according to Tom Harrington, project coordinator for the Jefferson Local Development Corporation.
The public will be asked to assess the pros and cons of each site, said Harrington.
Jefferson County Commissioners Chairman Leonard Wortman said the county would need to borrow money to finance the project, and to do so would require approval from voters before bonds could be issued. There is possibly private foundation money also available, said Wortman.
The results of the public meeting will determine whether the project advances or not, said Alison Richardson, executive director of the Jefferson Local Development Corporation.
“If the public doesn’t want to do it, we won’t do it,” said Harrington.
To advance, the project would also require a feasibility study, and the chosen site could also determine the size of the facility, said Harrington.
The plans include working with the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame in Billings, said Wortman.
Pro Rodeo has numerous items that could go in the facility, said Wortman.
An additional component of the project could be a retail gift center featuring only Montana-made, or ideally, Jefferson County-made products, as well as a separate event center/arena at the fairgrounds, said Wortman.
The events/arena could be tied in with another plan being worked on by the county — a pain management center through the Veterans Administration that would go in at the former Montana Development Center property.
Wortman is a member of the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame Board of Directors. He assumed that position in April.
The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame is a nonprofit organization that awards scholarships to students selected by the Montana High School Rodeo Association. The organization is also dedicated to honoring Montana professional rodeo cowboys and cowgirls by maintaining a monument site located near the entrance to the MetraPark Area in Billings.
It does not have a permanent facility of its own, said Wortman.
For those attending the in-person meeting on June 11, social distancing will be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available. For those wanting to attend the meeting via Zoom, enter meeting ID: 812 0248 0254 or call : 1-646-558-8656
For more information call 406-225-4039.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.