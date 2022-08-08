The Rocky Mountain Development Council, known locally as Rocky, will bring resource specialists to the Boulder/Basin Senior Center on August 11 to discuss benefits available to area seniors. Justin Belgarde and Anita Linden will describe Medicare resources and programs offered by Rocky and its partners, and will help senior residents sign up for programs for which they qualify, such as Medicare savings plans. The session begins at 10:30 a.m.
