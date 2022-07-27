2022-07 JHS Rendering_1080x1080px.jpg

A digital rendering of Jefferson High School with the proposed renovations and remodel.

 Courtesy Jefferson High School

Jefferson High School has chosen to adjust its schedule for the bidding process for the upcoming renovations and continue observing the prices in hopes to receive more affordable bids. This is in response to the economic inflation and construction fields, and is a decision that will not have an effect on the overall schedule for the construction, for the time being.

