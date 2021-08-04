Coronavirus cases in Jefferson County, which in many recent weeks recorded only one active case at a time, are on the rise, fueled by infections among the unvaccinated.
With 13 active coronavirus cases last week, Jefferson County saw its greatest increase in new coronavirus cases and its greatest number of active cases at one time since March, Public Health Department Supervisor Pam Hanna said in a July 29 interview.
In an Aug. 2 interview, Boulder Medical Clinic Coordinator Molly Carey said that between July 25 and Aug. 1, Jefferson County saw a total of 16 new cases of the coronavirus. However, as of Aug. 2, 11 of those 16 people were released from isolation, leaving only five cases that the health department was tracking, Carey said. Of the five tracked cases, one individual was younger than 9, another was in the 20–29 age group, two were in the 30–39 age group, and one was in the 50–59 age group, according to a report issued by Carey.
Jefferson County School Nurse Erin Ritchie said at the July 27 Jefferson County Health Board meeting that the surge in cases was a "rude awakening," adding that several children have contracted more severe cases of the virus than what has been previously seen. Hanna also said that the county has seen an increase in young people contracting the virus, with several of the 13 active cases as of July 29 occurring in children, one of them only 5 years old.
Out of the 13 active cases on July 29, 12 individuals were unvaccinated, Hanna said, and the "breakthrough case"—the individual who was vaccinated but still tested positive for the coronavirus—had a coronavirus variant with mild symptoms. Two unvaccinated patients had serious enough cases to be hospitalized, one of which was released earlier in the week, and the other had been in the hospital long-term and was on a ventilator, Hanna said. She said at the health board meeting that the county was "quite concerned" about that person. As of Aug. 2, Carey said there was still one hospitalization.
Hanna said that "sometimes history is some of our best data." She said that last year, the county saw a spike in cases after major holidays when people gathered and travelled. Around the same time last year, the county’s first "surge" in cases was also after the Fourth of July, she said. She added that the county has seen more variants entering communities after individuals returned from holiday travels.
"Our first surge last year was during this week, and it started about the same way," Hanna said at the health board meeting, comparing current data to trends from 2020.
The health department has had difficulty tracking where individuals contracted the virus, Hanna said, which generally indicates community spread. She said at the health board meeting that the cases could not be attributed to a single cluster and were "mostly" made up of several sick families.
Variants spread in county
Hanna said she was "very concerned" about the rate of increase in cases, and about the 10 cases of coronavirus variants that have been detected in the county. According to data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services updated on July 28, Jefferson County had one confirmed case of the delta variant—an unusually contagious variant driving a national and global surge in cases—and nine cases of the alpha variant, both of which are classified as "variants of concern." This classification indicates that a variant has at least a 50% increase in transmissibility, is potentially more severe based on hospitalization and fatality rates, and antibodies generated through previous infection or vaccination are not as effective in neutralizing the virus, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hanna said that the health department is concerned about the delta variant, which is "rampant" and "more infectious than the prior [variant]," and has led some other countries to reimplement lockdowns and other public health measures. In the U.S., outbreaks related to the delta variant have caused some jurisdictions to reimplement mask and gathering rules, and led the CDC to reinstate previously rolled-back guidance that vaccinated people wear masks indoors.
The one case of the delta variant in Jefferson County was reported three weeks ago, Hanna said, clarifying that this did not guarantee that there aren’t more cases of delta or other variants, since the county does not screen every coronavirus case for variants. Individuals are only screened if they have unusual symptoms or have recently travelled, she said.
In Montana as a whole, there have been 535 cases of the alpha variant and 112 of the delta variant, according to a report published by Montana Department of Health and Human Services. Out of the alpha variant cases, 39 were hospitalized, and six people died, according to the same report. Fifteen out of the 112 individuals who contracted the delta variant were hospitalized, and one died.
Concerts could be superspreaders
County Health Officer Sandy Sacry, a member of the health board, said at the July 27 meeting that she worried the Headwaters Country Jam and the Rockin’ the Rivers country music festivals, which both expect to draw several thousand people each on back-to-back weekends in August, would become "superspreader events." She said that Headwaters Country Jam organizers had submitted a health plan to the county, but since they expected 4,500 people, it is "pretty limited, what they can do" to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.
The health board requires events of more than 50 people to fill out a health plan form. The form indicates that the event planners have considered measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The forms are reviewed by Sacry, but there is no enforcement mechanism.
Sacry also said that although people are required to file plans before they schedule events, many haven’t done so. Sacry said that asking for the health plan forms seemed like a "waste of [her] time," because no one was submitting them, and questioned whether the health board should still ask for them.
"We could throw our hands up in the air and say, "do whatever you want," but on the other, we’re the health board," County Health Board Chair Christina Binkowski said.
Hanna said that the process of planning for the event was perhaps more important than the plan itself, and therefore the county should continue asking for plans. Binkowski said that it is "hard to make people comply," but the health board can still "strongly recommend" people take precautions.
"We highly recommend people to do risk assessment before going to events," Hanna said. She added that the health department recommends community members, especially those who are not vaccinated, wear masks in public settings, particularly indoors, and continue to wash their hands regularly.
