The Star Theater's western movie series opens Thursday, July 7, with the John Wayne classic "Rio Bravo." The series, with screenings Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., includes "The Rounders," "Blazing Saddles," "Jeremiah Johnson," "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford," and "Pale Rider." The films, presented by Gold Junction Presents, run July 7 to August 11 in Whitehall.
