How do you define modesty? That was the question at the May 12 Montana City School board meeting, when possible new language was introduced for the school dress code for the 2021-2022 student handbook.
“Student dress must meet the Montana City School standard of decent and modesty,” Tony Kloker, the Montana City School superintendent, read from the proposed code.
“It’s pretty vague and that’s on purpose,” he explained, “There have been a lot of situations where it is a freedom of speech issue. We are just trying to do our best in the school...There are some kids who push that boundary. Whether it’s a trend, it’s hard to determine what that boundary is without stepping on rights of the kids — freedom of expression.”
The current Montana City School dress code is already loose compared to those of other schools in the area. The code requires weather-appropriate clothes, clean clothing, the wearing of shoes, activity-appropriate clothing (for physical education and recess), clothing without “vulgar message or symbols,” no alcohol or tobacco advertisements, and no hats unless authorized by the administration.
“It’s an easy conversation for the administration to have with parents: ‘It’s just not modest enough,’” said Kloker at the meeting. “Going into next year, we really want this language added into our handbook to give us a little more freedom to call parents or for a teacher to say ‘you know what, that just doesn’t seem right.”
Clancy School, less than a ten-minute drive down 1-15, has a significantly stricter code banning certain clothing items and putting restrictions on those that are acceptable. It prohibits shoes with cleats in the building; clothing that is too tight; flip flops, Heelys (shoes with wheels), or bedroom slippers; sleeveless shirts with straps fewer than three adult fingers in width; spaghetti straps; exposure of undergarments, belly, or lower back; shorts or skirts that don’t reach “your fingers with arms at your side and hand open flat”; cutoff shorts, unless hemmed and without slits up the side; or mesh shirts unless worn over another shirt. Like Montana City, it bans clothing with a written or implied offensive message.
Dave Selvig, Clancy School’s superintendent, said he had no First Amendment concerns with his school’s code. “Most issues happen in the middle school grades,” he wrote in an email. “We have two major times when we have violations. We sometimes have students wear inappropriate clothing when it is cold (below 45 degrees). The other is in the spring when the shorts get a little too short...If we frequently see this we have teachers remind students of what is in the handbook. That usually takes care of the issue.”
Boulder Elementary has the same or similar prohibited items as Clancy, adding in the prohibition of “clothing judged to be in poor taste.”
Kloker said some of the rules schools have had in the past, like measuring short length via fingertips, are hard to enforce now because it is increasingly difficult to find outfits for girls, of which he has two, that meet the standard.
But not everyone at the School Board meeting seemed to think the vague dress code would make things easy. Middle school teacher Colin Blaskovich asked Kloker: “You said, ‘the Montana City standard of modesty.’ How will that be decided? What does that mean?”
“We’re not going to be able to define that in black and white,” Kloker responded. “If we could, the attorneys would have said, ‘Just say xyz,’ and we can’t do that. We really have to just hope that people understand that [clothing brought to the administration’s attention] wasn’t modest enough.”
Kloker went on to say that because teachers are responsible for their classroom environment, they will be best able to judge if clothing is a distraction or inappropriate to the environment, and then can bring that up. If parents need to be contacted then the administration can do so.
“I know you’d rather have a better answer than that,” Kloker said, “but we don’t have one, quite honestly.”
Kloker brought up a 2016 incident at Helena High School in which a student was told she was dressed inappropriately. Kaitlyn Juvik, then a senior, was told she was in violation of the Helena High School dress code for not wearing a bra — which reportedly made a male teacher uncomfortable. This sparked a school-wide protest and gained local and national media coverage.
“There were all kinds of things where he was attacked publicly,” said Kloker of the Helena High School teacher. “Those are the types of things we are trying to avoid.”
The current Montana City School code will not change right away. “We may add language to our dress code expectations for next year,” Principal Daryl Mikesell wrote following the meeting.
