In the wake of a packed fair and rodeo week, Boulder this weekend will host not one festival, but two.
The Boulder Music & Art Festival returns to Veterans Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, with a range of local performers as well as country headliner Wylie and the Wild West.
And the next day, Sept. 10, the inaugural Boulder Ideas Festival takes to the stage — an afternoon-long celebration of innovation and creativity featuring talks by thought leaders from across Jefferson County.
“We’re going to have a full day of music Saturday, a lot of entertainment all day long — and then on top of that, the Ideas Festival,” said Bruce Binkowski, the county’s director of events. “It’s a great way to spend time in the Montana sunshine, and a great weekend for Boulder.”
The Music & Art Festival, in its 15th year, is hosted by the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce. The show will start at 11 a.m. with Butte singer/guitarist John Montoya. Next up are the Ruby Valley Boys with Barb Wire — John and Jim Anderson and Steve Wilcox, all Madison County ranchers, and singer/violinist Barb Pearson. Lance Handyside returns to the Boulder stage, performing a blend of southern rock, country and blues with traditional bluegrass.
Greenz Guitars takes the stage at 2 p.m., followed by Wylie and the Wild West, another festival returnee. Montana native Wylie Gustafson and his band have recorded 24 albums and toured for 33 years, appearing at the Grand Ole Opry and on “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Depot Hill, Boulder’s self-proclaimed “loudest rock band,” closes out Saturday’s show, playing a mix of blues- and folk-influenced originals and covers. The band is fronted by Charlie Denison, The Monitor’s editor, and features Boulder natives Eric Alexander, Ryan Lewis and Jeremy Craft, as well as Terry Heaton of Basin, John Turner of Helena and Chris “Headhunter” Hildebrant of Lewistown.
The Boulder Ideas Festival, produced by The Monitor, starts Sunday at 1 p.m. Modeled on the well-known Aspen Ideas Festival and TED Talks, it is intended to bring together forward-looking, entrepreneurial people speaking from diverse experiences and perspectives.
Nationally recognized jazz musician MJ Williams, a Basin resident, will open the event, speaking (and playing trombone, and perhaps singing) on the connection between jazz performance and community-building. John Adams, founder of Montana Free Press, a statewide news service, will talk on efforts by the news profession to rebuild trust.
Stevie Croisant of Whitehall will relate her experience founding and building We Are Her, a national non-profit organization that serves victims of domestic violence. Lisa Ernst, a ceramic artist in Jefferson City, will describe her creative process — as she throws a pot onstage.
Vaia Errett, who created the The Monitor’s “Trails” column, will read from and discuss her article “After the Fire.” And Mike Korn, a conservation advocate and folklorist in Clancy, will discuss the connection between historical narratives and sustainable land management. Elizabeth Pullman, publisher of the Whitehall Ledger and founder of the non-profit arts organization Gold Junction Presents, will close the event with lessons on civic entrepreneurship for the long haul.
Both events are free, with open lawn seating. Vendors will serve food and drinks on Saturday.
