After a pandemic-hobbled start last year, Whitehall Public Transportation is making another push to offer free public transit services within Boulder and from Boulder to Helena and Butte.
Since 2011, Whitehall Public Transportation has offered free rides around Whitehall two days a week, picking up mostly elderly, disabled and low-income residents and ferrying them to go grocery shopping, pick up prescriptions, get lunch and, of course, get some ice cream, according to Paula Hippert, the service's transportation manager. Whitehall residents can call to schedule a ride to Butte for medical appointments, too, she said. The service started when Whitehall's senior center, unable to keep up with evolving regulations, donated its transportation vans to Liberty Place, a nonprofit that provides housing and rehabilitation for people with brain injuries. Hippert said that Whitehall Public Transportation is still a part of Liberty Place, which employs her and other transportation staff, including drivers.
"It's for everybody, it's public. The majority are elderly, disabled and low-income. But it's for anybody," Hippert said, stressing that "anybody and everybody is able to use the service. It's for everyone."
And in Whitehall, all sorts of people use the service, she said, prompting an expansion from weekly service to the current twice-weekly regular operation.
But in Boulder, where regular service restarted about a month ago and is currently available from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, "we haven't had one person still, yet, that wants to go shopping on Tuesday," she said.
That tracks with what Hippert saw a year ago, when she worked with volunteer driver Pat Lewis, a Boulder resident, to offer weekly transportation within Boulder on Tuesdays and scheduled rides to Helena or Butte for medical appointments on an individual as-needed basis. Hippert blamed the lack of ridership last year on the pandemic. Because the service operates on a fiscal year beginning July 1, plans that began in August 2019—before the pandemic—to expand services to Boulder weren't enacted until July 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that largely darkened the American economy and kept people homebound, especially vulnerable populations like seniors.
"We did not get off the ground, but that was due to COVID. Everything went to heck and everything closed down—well, it just didn't happen," Hippert said. "Pat had a few [rides] come up, some physical therapy, some doctor's appointments, but nothing much. There's nothing you can do when the pandemic hit ... it's nobody's fault. Unfortunately things happen."
The wheelchair-accessible minivan stationed in Boulder mostly sat parked in Lewis' driveway, Hippert said, but "it's always been available—call us, Pat's been on call—if nobody calls, nobody schedules, then we don't drive. And that's what it was."
However, Hippert said, "I do still believe that Boulder needs transit services," and so she's trying again—this time with Boulder resident Matt Strozewski as a paid driver who drives around town whether or not he has any riders, stopping in local businesses and making them aware of the service. Strozewski is available some days for individual trips to Butte or Helena, Hippert said, and Lewis still volunteers to help fill in the gaps.
Getting a ride is as simple as calling Whitehall Public Transportation's dispatch center at (877) 287-3156. People in need of a ride should call at least one day ahead, Hippert said.
"It's not a route, it's, 'Where do you want to go today?'" Hippert said of the Whitehall operation, which she aims to replicate in Boulder. "We always go to the grocery store, some people want to go to the Town Pump, some people want to go to the library. You never know where they're going to want to go. It's just for local, anywhere in town."
The service is flexible, and personal: "Last Tuesday, some people wanted to be dropped off at the restaurant but they wanted to eat in the restaurant and leave their groceries in the bus," she said. "And the driver said that's fine. And if they needed to go home to drop off ice cream or something like that, he would have taken them home and then dropped them off at the restaurant."
And though the service is now well used in Whitehall, Hippert said, building ridership was a slow burn that began with the same technique she's now utilizing in Boulder: If you drive it, they will come.
"The way that we started that service in Whitehall, the driver went out and did a route. He drove to the apartment complexes, pulled in their parking lot and stopped. He sat there for five minutes and then he left. He went to the assisted living facility and he parked. He went to the grocery store, so people would see the vehicle," she said. "And he did that every Tuesday and finally people were like, 'What are you doing?' And he said, 'I'm here to give you a ride,' and it started taking off. And somebody took a ride and then they invited a friend, who invited a friend, who invited a friend."
Hippert is betting that the same technique will work in Boulder—or she hopes so, at least.
"Matt has been taking the van out and he's driving around Boulder stopping around businesses promoting the [service]," she said. "Now I've got this guy promoting services. I think I've got exactly what I needed. Now I believe we're going to start seeing a turnout. I pray, I believe, we're going to see a turnaround."
Although there haven't been any local shoppers taking rides in Boulder since Lewis began volunteering in July 2020, or since Strozewski started last month, Lewis did provide some rides to Helena for medical appointments. Those rides, however few, were a lifeline for Boulder residents who would have otherwise struggled to find transportation.
"I so appreciated it. I wasn't sure how I was going to get out and about," Boulder resident Jan Ziettlow said about her reliance on Whitehall Public Transportation after she broke her ankle in late April.
Ziettlow, 75, said that Whitehall Public Transportation rides, driven by Lewis, allowed her to make medical appointments and go grocery shopping in Helena during the more than two months before she was equipped with a weight-bearing boot that increased her mobility.
"I broke my ankle on April 22, and I got into my boot on July 2, so a couple of months that she took me to doctor's appointments and shopping—I tired to combine it with doctor's appointments," she said. "I think it's a great, great program. I hope more people will take advantage of it, whether it's around town or going to Butte or Helena. I certainly appreciated it."
Pat was "very helpful," she said, and "I was really grateful to have that opportunity to get to and from my doctor's appointments."
Hippert said that local shopping rides are free, and she encourages a donation for out-of-town trips, but "I don't have a set fare and I try not to set a fare, because a lot of our customers are low-income and, if we set a fare, that would be a financial hardship." Between partial reimbursement from St. James Hospital in Butte, Medicaid and a grant from the state Department of Transportation, some of the costs of trips to Butte and Helena are offset, she said, and the rest is picked up by Liberty Place. Taking donations is a tradeoff, though: If a rider donates, then Whitehall Public Transportation won't receive reimbursement from St. James. That's true for trips covered by Medicaid, too, she said.
St. James recently expanded the services it will reimburse, including driving people home from the hospital, taking people to receive cancer treatments and driving people to outpatient procedures.
"Now we can do patient discharges. Let's say somebody lives in Boulder and they're taken to the hospital and they're taken to St. James and they're discharged," Hippert said. "We can provide that service."
But there's one thing that Whitehall Public Transportation cannot do—give rides to people with COVID.
"We don't transport anybody with COVID. We can't," she said. "We don't transfer COVID patients at all—we just can't and we refuse that."
However, the diversity of services Whitehall Public Transportation offers in Boulder won't last if no one rides. Hippert said that MTD evaluates ridership and miles driven, and could axe its reimbursement program if the service fails to attract riders in Boulder, effectively shuttering the Boulder operation.
"If people will give it a try, they'll like it. Try it, you'll like it," she said. "We're here to try to fill the need, and I'm not exactly sure why it hasn't happened yet. Time, that's all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.