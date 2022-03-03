It started as one car parked on state Highway 2 alongside Interstate 90 near the Cardwell Store. Then one became two, a few flags popped up, two became three, and eventually 11 vehicles and nearly two-dozen people were gathered on a gray Wednesday afternoon next to the interstate, waiting for a convoy of truckers to pass by on their eastward journey from Spokane, Washington, to Washington, D.C., in the name of protesting mask and vaccine mandates.
And wait they did. The convoy, expected to pass by Cardwell just before 3 p.m., didn't roll by until after 6 p.m. But the hourslong wait didn't deter those who showed up to support the truckers. People passed the time setting up and waving flags, encouraging passing motorists and truckers to honk—most did—and chatting with each other in between sessions of warming up inside vehicles. They mostly flew American flags, but also a "thin blue line" flag showing support for law enforcement, a Blackfeet Nation flag, and one flag that was a composite of the American flag, the Gadsden flag ("Don't tread on me") and the battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia—often referred to in modern times as the Confederate flag.
Sandy Reynolds, who traveled to Cardwell Wednesday with her husband David from their home in the lower Boulder Valley, said she was there for "strictly the convoy, because I support the truckers, I support what they are doing for us—not just them, us—everybody who works, in general. I believe in freedom and the ability to choose, you know: If you want the vaccine, get it. If you don't want the vaccine, don't. And that's the long and short of it. And the more the government says you have to do this and you have to do that, it just whittles down our freedom."
The convoy was inspired by similar protests in Canada last month that shut down border crossings with the U.S. and paralysed the capital, Ottawa, before law enforcement dispersed protesters, arresting some. In the U.S., as in Canada, the stated purpose of the convoys was to push back against mask and vaccine mandates put in place to slow the spread and severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Missoulian reported that about 100 people came out to support the convoy when it stopped near the city earlier on Wednesday, and about 160 people cheered on the convoy from an overpass in Butte while dozens more were nearby, according to the Montana Standard. About 50 people cheered for the convoy as it passed near Whitehall, according to a person in that group. A journalist from the Bozeman Daily Chronicle posted on social media that as many as 500 people came out in the dark to support the convoy in Belgrade.
It was unclear how many trucks were actually part of the convoy: A handful of semi trucks without loads, many adorned with flags and signage declaring "Mandate freedom," passed by over the course of a couple minutes, interspersed with regular interstate traffic. The trucks were preceded by a dozen or more passenger vehicles sporting similar displays.
Photos from around southwest Montana indicated that many groups of convoy supporters brought along partisan political flags and signs with slogans including "Let's go Brandon" (a meme-driven insult to President Joe Biden), "F--- Biden," and "Trump 2024, I'll be back." There were no such displays in Cardwell, which was free from anything showing support or condemnation of Biden or former President Donald Trump.
Reynolds, who along with her husband is retired, said she heard of this convoy, dubbed the "Northwest Route" of the "Convoy for Freedom," on social media.
"I talked to a bunch of Canadians through the internet and just started following it, because we don't get regular TV, we don't get regular news," she said. "You learn other news from other sources, and that was it. And just as that grew and they got ideas to do it here in the states ... and when they said it's going to be coming through Montana, yeah, let's go."
Kipp and Dawn Huckaba live in a house across Highway 2 from where people gathered to watch the convoy, and they joined in to wait, cheer and wave. Kipp, a fifth-generation Cardwell rancher, and Dawn, a member of the Blackfeet Tribe, owned the Cardwell Store until June 2021.
Kipp Huckaba said he saw overpasses lined with people all along his drive back to Cardwell from Bozeman that day, and he knew the people were waiting on the convoy. He decided to join in when he arrived home and saw people waiting nearby.
"I believe in our freedoms in this country, and I believe they're taking them away from us—that's why I came out. I want to support the people of the United States, you know, we the people," he said. "I think it's very crucial because they're standing up for our freedoms. It's important, and more people need to get involved and do stuff like this."
He added that "it's not just for us, it's for our kids and our grandkids. So that's why I'm out here."
When David and Sandy Reynolds arrived and set up some flags in a fence between the road and the interstate, David pointed out that America's truckers, if they wanted to make a point, could paralyse the nation by simply refusing to work. If so many are protesting something, he said, the nation and its leaders ought to listen.
Sandy Reynolds said she believed the protesting truckers were driving cross-country "to prove a point that we need these guys, and we need for them to stand up for us, and it's not just them, it's for anybody working in a store, working in a school—it should be their choice. And that's it."
